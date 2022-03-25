TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s newest eatery opening at 29th and Wanamaker in southwest Topeka is looking to fill a number of positions, according to their social media page.

According to Andrew Collmeyer, Director of Operations for Jefferson’s, the restaurant is planning a soft opening and wants to get the ball rolling by April 18.

“Hopefully, by right at the first of May we’ll open the doors to the public and have the people of Topeka check us out,” Collmeyer said.

Jefferson’s, self-described as a family-friendly, sports-themed restaurant, which offers wings, burgers and oysters, posted on their social media account they are looking for servers, bartenders, hosts, and front-end managers. Potential employees can apply online here.

On March 1, Jefferson’s Topeka announced they would be opening in the spring of 2022.

Jefferson’s has multiple locations in the Southeast, including in Tennesse, Alabama and Georgia. Jefferson’s has two locations in Missouri, and three locations in Kansas, including two in Lawrence and one still waiting to open in Topeka. The Topeka location is set to open at the former Capitol Federal Savings bank located at 2865 SW Wanamaker Rd.

The original Jefferson’s opened on Sept. 15, 1991, in Jacksonville, Alabama.