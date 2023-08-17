TOPEKA (KSNT) – Jennifer LeClair with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka joined the 27 News Morning Show to speak about new partnerships, back to school and hiring opportunities.

The teen center is currently on a waiting list, as they are at capacity for the fist time ever. Currently, they have about 100 students enrolled in the teen center, but they want that number to get even bigger. However, they need more staff to make this happen.

“Our Teen Center is a really great and flexible part-time job for college students,” LeClair said. “We work around your class schedule and you get to spend time with some really incredible children all at the same time.”

They provided on-the-job training for what they call “impact coaches”, who work directly with those teens.

“The more that we are able to hire, the more kids we are able to bring in from the waitlist which is exciting,” she said.

If you find yourself interested in applying, you can click here to find their application online. For more details regarding the new partnership and before and after-school programs, you can watch the full interview above.