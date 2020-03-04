Joe Biden schedules campaign stop in Kansas City Saturday afternoon

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks after former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke endorsed him at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has announced a campaign stop in Kansas City Saturday, March 7.

According to the campaign’s website, Vice President Biden will speak at the National WWI Museum and Memorial at 4:15 p.m.

Biden has an earlier campaign stop scheduled in St. Louis that morning at 11 a.m.

The campaign stops come as Biden seeks to pick up delegates in Missouri’s presidential primary March 10.

People interested in attending the event can sign up here.