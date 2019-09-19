Johnny Kaw Plaza renovations complete with dedication on Friday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A dedication for the 24-foot tall statue in Manhattan’s City Park will take place Friday at 4:30 pm.

Over $50,000 in renovations to the Johnny Kaw Plaza have been completed after two years of hard work.

The statue and the area around it were upgraded to provide education and awareness of stories of Johnny Kaw. The fictional Kansas wheat farmer stands tall in the middle of Manhattan.

All of the money to repair him was generously given by people of Manhattan and the surrounding communities.

“There were many people in the community, local citizens that donated money,” Karen Hibbard, Manhattan Chamber of Commerce Vice President said. “All of the funds have been raised privately and there have been a lot of businesses that have given their time and efforts and talents to make the new plaza come alive. Now when you see Johnny Kaw in City park you’ll be able to get up close and personal.”

The dedication is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is free to the public.

There will be stories, ballads, a Johnny Kaw look-alike contest and pictures with Johnny Kaw himself. The first 300 people get a sweet treat to enjoy. A free fun run will also take place during the event in the City park.