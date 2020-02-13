Johnny Kaws manager remembered after sudden death

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of people gathered in Aggieville Wednesday night to celebrate the life of a local man who died unexpectedly this weekend.

A friend says John Lackey died after complications with asthma. He worked as a manager at Johnny Kaws in Aggieville.

People were encouraged to come to the Yard Bar across the street dressed in sports gear to celebrate his life.

All money made at Yard Bar between Wednesday night and Saturday will go to help John’s family. If you can’t make it to Yard Bar, you can also donate to Lackey’s gofundme.