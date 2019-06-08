Johnson County DA says criminal child abuse investigation involving Tyreek Hill no longer active

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Kansas City Chiefs have suspended wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is currently dealing with a domestic violence case that centers on the 3-year-old child he shares with his fiance.(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) - A criminal investigation into whether Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill abused his 3-year-old son is no longer active according Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, who confirmed the news to FOX4 on Friday morning. Howe added: "If we receive additional information we would review it as we would in any case."

The case was opened in March, closed in April, and reopened after audio of a conversation between Hill and his fiance Crystal Espinal surfaced where they talked about each other's treatment of their son. This all began when police were called to their Overland Park home on at least two occasions in March to investigate their son's broken arm; Espinal is listed on both police reports, Hill only appears on the first.

A "child in need of care" civil case remains active, which is conducted by the state of Kansas's Division of Children and Families. FOX4 is checking on the status on that case, though details will be limited. Hill has been indefinitely suspended from team activities since audio between Hill and Espinal came to light, and the Chiefs confirm that he's still banned from all team activities.

When the case was initially closed before the audio was released, Howe said he was "deeply troubled" and added that he believed a crime occurred, but there wasn't conclusive evidence to determine who committed that crime. Howe didn't elaborate on Friday whether he had reached a similar conclusion this time.

Last month, the Associated Press obtained a four-page letter where Hill denied abusing his son.

"(Hill) categorically denies he has ever 'punched' his son in the chest or anywhere on his body, or otherwise touched him in the chest in a mean-spirited manner," attorney N. Trey Pettlon wrote, adding that the audio was recorded while Hills and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, were considering separation.

Pettlon wrote there have been times that Hill has "tapped his son gently" and told him to "Man up, buddy," or "Don't cry, my man." Pettlon also said Hill has always done so in a "calm voice" and that he has never punched or used his fist as a form of punishment.

"The only thing Tyreek does with his son that is close to what she is describing as 'punching' is when they are playing," Pettlon wrote.

Pettlon said a forensic examiner has looked through extensive text messages between the couple and that never once does Hill call Espinal a derogatory name.

This is a developing story.