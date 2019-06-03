Josh Turner to perform at the Topeka Performing Arts Center

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Country music singer, Josh Turner is set to perform at the Topeka Performing Arts Center on August 15.

The TPAC announced today that tickets will go on sale starting this Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m.

Turner has a score of country music hits under his belt and will be joined for his first ever performance in Topeka by Mo Pitney.

To buy tickets, please visit the TPAC Box Office, online at Ticketmaster or on the TPAC website here.