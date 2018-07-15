Journey of Hope Cyclists stop in Emporia, Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A group of bicyclists are traveling 4,370 miles across the country to raise support for people with disabilities.

They are stopping in Topeka Sunday afternoon after riding 70 miles from Emporia. They'll be at the Kansas Neurological Institute, 3107 SW 21st Street, at 1:30 p.m.

The Journey of Hope cyclist team will visit with people served by KNI and TARC.

"We welcome these cyclists to KNI as part of their cross-country journey. Their efforts in raising awareness for people with disabilities is very much appreciated," KNI Superintendent Brent Widick said.

The 28 cyclists and six crew members make up one of three Journey of Hope teams. Every cyclist has committed to raising at least $5,500 to support people with disabilities.