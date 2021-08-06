Jury finds Topeka inmate who attacked & stabbed guard guilty on all counts

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man doing time for a violent conviction has more guilty verdicts to his name, the Shawnee County district attorney announced Friday.

A jury returned guilty verdicts against Ray A. Miles, 57, for an attack on Corrections Specialist Kourtney Flynn on the following felony charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated battery

Battery against a corrections officer

Already a Shawnee County Department of Corrections inmate, Miles was already serving time for a 2012 misdemeanor break-in and assault. He was set for release in Nov. 2019, but he attacked Flynn while she was passing around a cordless phone for inmates to use on July 31, 2019, according to the jail’s Deputy Director Tim Phelps. When she asked Miles to return the phone for another inmate, he attacked her and did not stop until other officers intervened.

Emergency crews took Flynn to the hospital with multiple face and head injuries. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay revealed Friday that during the attack, Miles pushed Flynn to an isolated area of the jail, and tried to stab her multiple times with a pen. It wasn’t until other corrections officers restrained him that he stopped attacking her.