Judge sentenced Topeka man to 12 years for cruise ship murder

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas City Chief District Judge Julie Robinson sentenced Topeka resident Eric Newman Wednesday morning for the murder of his long time girlfriend, Tamara Tucker.

Newman plead guilty to second degree murder in December of 2019, and was sentenced to:

12 years in federal prison

5 years of supervised release

Newman got into an argument with his girlfriend Tamara Tucker on a Carnival cruise ship traveling to the Bahamas in January of 2018. During the argument, he began to strangle her and pushed her over the railing, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister will hold a press conference following the sentencing along with the family of Tamara Tucker.

