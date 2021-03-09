Junction City 2021 Sundown Salute will be one day event

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sundown Salute Committee has decided to host a one-day-only Sundown Salute celebration after they canceled the 2020 event.

“We are concerned for the safety of our community with large gatherings. With the timing of when large events can take place, it was in the best interest of everyone to hold a one day event.” Sundown Salute Chairperson Michele Stimatze

It will be held on July 3. To limit contact during the pandemic the committee will have a Freedom Run, a parade, the Veteran’s Ceremony, and a car show.

The committee is looking to next year and promises the event will return for its 50th year celebration.

The bands booked for 2021 will return in 2022 as well as the amusement company and food and craft vendors.

Organizers of the 2020 Sundown Salute cancelled the event after deciding “the risks were too great.”

In 2019 thousands flocked to downtown for Junction City’s Sundown Salute. KSNT is a proud sponsor of the event.