JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Work crews evacuated an area around a gas leak in Junction City after it was struck Friday.

The Junction City Fire Department (JCFD) said a gas line main was struck in the area of Sioux Street and North Kaw Drive around 11 a.m. on June 16. The Kansas Gas Service was notified shortly after the break was found.

The JCFD is evacuating the area around the gas line break and erecting barricades to keep people out. Locals are advised to stay away from the area at this time. Work is estimated to last for around four hours on the break.

This is the second gas line break this week for Junction City. A separate leak was caused on June 12 in the area of Spring Valley Road and McFarland.