JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Thursday night kidnapping in Junction City has ended in a dual fatality, according to local authorities.

At around 10 p.m., the Junction City Police Department responded to a home in the Westwood area in reference to a violation of a protection order complaint and possible kidnapping.

Zachary Lima, 27, had entered a home and forced Christopher Young, 24, outside at gunpoint, according to the Geary County Sheriff.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation led them near the Milford Lake dam. They said they located the bodies of both Lima and Young.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Geary County Sheriff’s Department or the Junction City Police Department.

This is a developing story.