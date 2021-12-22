Junction City awaiting all-clear on water

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A press release early this afternoon announced Junction City is waiting for results from Pace Labs regarding the boil water advisory. According to City Manager Allen Dinkel, 25 samples were collected yesterday throughout the City.

“We are hoping results will be available later today for KDHE review,” Dinkel said.

Days after Wednesday’s severe weather knocked out the power in Junction City, some in the community are still living without water.

According to Junction City officials, as of Sunday morning, most of the city’s water had been restored, but some areas were still do not have flowing water.