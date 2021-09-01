Junction City businesses gathering for ‘JC Expo’ Wednesday night

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Junction City area businesses are coming together Wednesday for the “JC Expo” in Heritage Park. Nearly 80 businesses will have booths set up across the park located at the corner of West 6th and North Washington Street.

The expo is being organized by the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce. Director of Member Relations Dawn Stephens said it’s a great way for people new to Junction City and Fort Riley to explore what the community has to offer.

“We have a lot of new families,” Stephens said. “It’s been PCS season and this will be a great opportunity for them to discover some really great organizations they might want to get involved with and some businesses we have here in the area.”

Stephens said they will have demonstrations from businesses like Elite Academy of Martial Arts. There will also be food trucks, games, giveaways, and performances from cheerleaders, the dance team and the marching band from Junction City High School.

JC Expo will run from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Heritage Park in Junction City.