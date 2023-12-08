JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – After almost a month, an animal shelter found out one of its animals had a rare disease.

According to a press release from the City of Junction City on Friday, Dec. 7, the Junction City Animal Shelter received test results that a stray cat tested positive for tularemia in November. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tularemia is a disease that people and animals can be infected with. The disease can be life threatening, but can be treated successfully with antibiotics.

The disease, also known as “rabbit fever,” can be spread by deer flies, ticks or handling infected animal tissue, according to the city. This disease can also be spread by hunting or skinning infected rabbits, muskrats, prairie dogs and other rodents.

On Nov. 19, Junction City Police responded to a call at the animal shelter about a possibly injured feline. After an initial assessment, the cat was found to be displaying symptoms of a severe illness. The cat was euthanized by a local vet on the same day and taken to Kansas State University for further testing where the results were discovered.

The animal shelter and the veterinarian contacted the individuals who had contact with the cat. According to the press release from the city, the cat was a stray to the city’s knowledge. The Geary County Health Department, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and other proper agencies have been notified.

