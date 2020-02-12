Junction City city manager back at work after being ill for five weeks

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – For five weeks a local city manager fought for his life. Now he’s back at work and looking to make a comeback.

Junction City’s Allen Dinkel became extremely sick around New Year’s Eve. He was hospitalized with pneumonia and sepsis.

Dinkel lost a little over 10 percent of his body weight and had to enter a rehab program to learn how to walk again, a setback Dinkel never saw coming after running the army 10-mile race in Washington D.C. just last year. Now he’s hoping to do just a fraction of that.

“My goal is to do a 5K on July 4th at Sundown Salute. I don’t know if I’ll make that,” Dinkel said. “The other day I walked a half-mile and it was enough!”

Dinkel is now back in the office and hard at work again.