Junction City crews still working to restore full water services

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Days after Wednesday’s severe weather knocked out the power in Junction City, some in the community are still living without water.

According to Junction City officials, as of Sunday morning, most of the city’s water had been restored, but some areas still do not have flowing water.

If you live in the area and still don’t have water, you’re asked to call the Junction City Police Department at 785-762-5912 and press ‘0’ to talk to a dispatcher.

Geary County is still under a boil water advisory as well as a burn ban.

