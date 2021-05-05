Junction City daycare had record of missing paperwork and noncompliance before suspension

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Order of Suspension for the Little Rainbow Day Care Center in Junction City is not the first time the facility has not been in compliance. An examination of the records shows years of missing paperwork and a lack of adherence to prescribed protocols.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment moved forward and suspended the license of the daycare home on May 5, 2021.

According to KDHE the facility is not operating “with strict regard to the health, safety and welfare of children.”

In 2018 a review of the daycare found some missing medical records and cited one provider did not have medications administration training completed.

One year later surveyors found household cleaning agents and bodily care products were accessible to children. The daycare was found to have sleeping arrangements that were too close together.

The surveyors found that five out of seven children did not have Emergency Medical Release forms and no fire or tornado drills had been conducted.

In a second inspection in 2019 surveyors found no areas of noncompliance at the time of the survey.

In May of 2020 the day care was not inspected due to COVID-19.

During an investigation in 2021, surveyors observed providers “engaging in behavior that was considered physically harmful and emotionally detrimental to the children in care.”

According to the investigation providers at the daycare used physical punishment like yanking, pulling, shoving and grabbing children.

The full report from the Kansas Department of Health is below: