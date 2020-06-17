Junction City Fourth of July events to plan for

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – While the Sundown Salute is canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus, Junction City is still planning a holiday weekend filled with fun.

The city is planning three different events for Independence Day.

For fireworks head to Rathert Stadium on July 3rd. They’ll have refreshments and pyrotechnics with the Junction City Community Baseball Club.

On the Fourth of July, there’s a horseshoe tournament sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Eagles from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In place of the annual Freedom Run, there will be a 10K, 5K and 1 mile run in honor of JC Strong, which supports a local woman with cancer.