Junction City gator bust also yields heroin, cocaine, guns

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A baby gator wasn’t the only thing Junction City police found while serving a search warrant Wednesday evening.
JCPD first mentioned the discovery of a baby gator their Lieutenant Cory Odell fondly named Flash-bang on Facebook.
The Junction City-Geary County Drug Operations Group was serving a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of West 8th Street. Besides Flash-bang, they also found:
- Heroin
- Crack cocaine
- Marijuana
- Two firearms
Junction City police arrested Laurent Vanarsdale Jackson, 37, of Junction City and a juvenile in the home. Jackson was charged with:
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.
- Felony possession of a firearm.
- Aggravated assault.
- Criminal threat.
The juvenile was charged with:
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.
- Illegal possession of a firearm.
Odell turned over Flash-bang the gator to the Milford Nature Center, as it is against city ordinance to have alligators inside city limits.