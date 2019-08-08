Junction City gator bust also yields heroin, cocaine, guns

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A baby gator wasn’t the only thing Junction City police found while serving a search warrant Wednesday evening.

JCPD first mentioned the discovery of a baby gator their Lieutenant Cory Odell fondly named Flash-bang on Facebook.

LT Odell wrangled a gator today while assisting the Drug Operations Group serve a search warrant in the 300 block of… Posted by Junction City, Kansas Police Department on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The Junction City-Geary County Drug Operations Group was serving a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of West 8th Street. Besides Flash-bang, they also found:

Heroin

Crack cocaine

Marijuana

Two firearms

Junction City police arrested Laurent Vanarsdale Jackson, 37, of Junction City and a juvenile in the home. Jackson was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.

Felony possession of a firearm.

Aggravated assault.

Criminal threat.

The juvenile was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.

Illegal possession of a firearm.

Odell turned over Flash-bang the gator to the Milford Nature Center, as it is against city ordinance to have alligators inside city limits.