Junction City gator bust also yields heroin, cocaine, guns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Junction City Police Department Facebook page

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A baby gator wasn’t the only thing Junction City police found while serving a search warrant Wednesday evening.

JCPD first mentioned the discovery of a baby gator their Lieutenant Cory Odell fondly named Flash-bang on Facebook.

LT Odell wrangled a gator today while assisting the Drug Operations Group serve a search warrant in the 300 block of…

Posted by Junction City, Kansas Police Department on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The Junction City-Geary County Drug Operations Group was serving a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of West 8th Street. Besides Flash-bang, they also found:

  • Heroin
  • Crack cocaine
  • Marijuana
  • Two firearms

Junction City police arrested Laurent Vanarsdale Jackson, 37, of Junction City and a juvenile in the home. Jackson was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.
  • Felony possession of a firearm.
  • Aggravated assault.
  • Criminal threat.

The juvenile was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.
  • Illegal possession of a firearm.

Odell turned over Flash-bang the gator to the Milford Nature Center, as it is against city ordinance to have alligators inside city limits.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories