Junction City group looks to raise money for banners to honor high school seniors

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — People in Junction City are raising money for a project to support this year’s high school seniors.

The coronavirus pandemic caused Junction City High School to have a virtual graduation that took place Saturday afternoon, rather than an in-person one.

A group called Onward Blue Jays is raising money to purchase personalized banners honoring each senior that will be put up around town. Then, they will be given to the students.

“You’ve seen a lot of this effort in the community to support our Blue Jays and let them know that we’re proud of them, in spite of the fact that they’ve had to graduate in the middle of a pandemic,” said group member Patti Schoenrock.

There are a few different ways you can donate to help make this project possible: