Junction City High athletic trainer charged with sexual exploitation of a child, suspended from all duties

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Junction City High School athletic trainer Brandon Martino was taken into custody Friday on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and promote obscenity to minors, according to Cadin Sanner, Public Information Officer for Junction City Police.

Martino has been suspended from all duties by the school until the completion of the investigation.

If anyone has additional information, contact the Junction City Police Department at (785) 762-5912.

This is a developing story.