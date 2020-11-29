Junction City High moves to remote learning, other district schools remain in current phase

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Junction City High School (JCHS) students will move to remote learning in December following a recommendation from the Geary County Health Department after an increasing number of cases in the area.

All JCHS students will move to remote learning for the month of December starting on Wednesday, Dec. 2, according to Sacha Dent, Marketing and Media Relations Coordinator, for the district.

Monday, Nov. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 1 will serve as transition days allowing students to pick up materials from the school that they need for remote learning. The beginning of the week will also let teachers prepare for a new teaching setting.

Parents and students will receive item pick up and remote learning schedules from JCHS, via email.

Over winter break, school administration will revisit the county’s coronavirus situation and make further decisions about returning to in-person learning for second semester.

Students who are experiencing problems with internet access at home can contact the USD 475 help desk. The help desk can be contacted at helpdesk@usd475.org, or by calling 785-717-HELP(4357).