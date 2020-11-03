Junction City High principal suspended after claims of religious freedom infringement

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Junction City High School principal, Melissa Sharp, has been suspended indefinitely with pay, following an incident with a student wearing a hijab.

On Oct. 21, a student was told to remove her hijab by a hall monitor at Junction City High School. The monitor is an adult employee of the school, according to a district spokesperson. The student also claimed she talked to Sharp on the day of the incident, who asked her to write down a couple sentences on the meaning of the hijab to avoid confusion in the future.

Following the incident, district Superintendent Reginald Eggleston announced he was launching an investigation into the allegations.

Two days later, Sharp sent an email to parents saying she wanted to clarify any misinformation regarding this situation on social media.

“At no time over the last two days (or ever) was any student asked to remove a hijab from their head. Under the guidelines of our student information book and current school dress code, it states the following: The school requests that parents or guardians contact their student’s academy administrator when health, medical or religious reasons require exceptions to the guidelines.” – PRINCIPAL MELISSA SHARP, JUNCTION CITY HIGH SCHOOL

The student said she did email Principal Sharp a short description explaining the importance of hijabs for Muslims like herself. KSNT News asked the student to see the emailed response, but she declined to share it.

As a result of Principal’s suspension, the school district will be appointing an interim principal to the high school.