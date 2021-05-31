Junction City High School class of 2021 graduates, looking forward to future

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT)– Junction City High School class of 2021 graduated today after a year filled with questions and uncertainty.

Students are simply happy they could have a graduation ceremony in person, and many are looking forward to a bright future.

“I’m going to KU this upcoming fall and I’m studying pre-nursing with a minor in forensic science,” said Jessica Stuber, a Junction City class of 2021 graduate.

“I’m not sure where I want to go but I do hope to study fire science and become a firefighter,” Keyahn Taylor, another graduate said.

The class of 2021 has big aspirations, each student dreaming a different path after persevering through the challenges of 2020.

“I was personally a remote learner so it was harder learning. Especially from our college courses,” Taylor said.

New ways of learning and showing up each day to sit in front of a computer screen with less socialization are just a few examples of the challenges.

Some students even remember their exact thought when they learned classes would not be returning in person during the 2020 school year.

“I kind of knew that the way the pandemic was going the way COVID was and all the statistics that were going on about it,” Stuber said “I was just kind of prepared for anything.”

The students at Junction City feel prepared and are excited to end a chaotic year as they leave the high school together as graduates.