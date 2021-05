JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Geary County School District 475 has moved commencement exercises due to inclement weather.

Graduations ceremonies scheduled for Sunday have moved inside to Shenk Gymnasium.

The first ceremony will be at 4 p.m. and include graduates with the last name A-K.

The second ceremony will be at 7 p.m. and include graduates with the last name L-Z.

Due to limited seating, each graduate will receive five wristbands for entry of their guests.