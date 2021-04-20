Junction City High School planning in-person graduation

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Junction City High School is planning for an in-person graduation ceremony, a school spokeswoman announced Tuesday.

The high school plans to hold graduation on May 30 at 7 p.m. at Al Simpler Stadium with all 320 grads in attendance. The students can bring five guests, who will each get wristbands to allow them to enter the stadium for the ceremony, according to USD 745.

“This is the way that we can ensure every graduate gets the representation or the family support at this event, whether it be indoor or outdoor.” Senior Class Sponsor Dana Wiegand

If the weather requires moving the celebration inside, the school district will move the graduation to Shenk Gymnasium in the high school.

Everyone who attends will be required to wear a mask, according to the school district spokeswoman. Graduates will need to arrive at least one hour before the celebration.