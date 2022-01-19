Junction City high school senior headed to New York

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – One Junction City high school student is heading for Carnegie Hall in New York for her achievement as being one of the highest-rated high school performers in the world.

Mahkayla Cole, a Junction City High School senior, was selected to participate in the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series where she will perform a Vocal Alto 2 with the High School Honors Concert Choir according to a press release from USD 475. She will be joining 47 other students from the U.S. and other nations around the world for five days in New York City during February to perform at Carnegie Hall.

Cole was chosen for this program due to her talent, dedication and achievements, all of which were noted in her application and audition recording sent to the Honors Selection Board.

“I’m so excited to see and perform at Carnegie Hall and share my passion for music with other talented musicians,” Cole said. “I also feel so honored to hear and learn from famous composers. I cannot wait.”

Music has been a part of Cole’s life for ten years and she has practiced her talents through the Junction City High School Chamber Choir, Wind Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble and Marching Band. Amongst her many honors are included being selected for District Bands honor musician, All-Star Band at Kansas State University and being selected twice for Kansas State University’s Summer Choral Institute.

She has also earned awards for her superior ratings in both her vocal solo pieces at the Kansas Music Education Association’s Solo and Ensemble Festivals, an excellent rated Marimba solo and a member of two superior-rated percussion ensembles.

The Honors Instrumental Performance and Honors Choral Performance will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5, and Sunday, Feb. 6, and are open to the public. Tickets can be purchased through the Carnegie Hall box office here.