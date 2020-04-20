Junction City High School senior hopes to get school board to reconsider graduation plans

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Many seniors at Junction City High School were looking forward to the moment where they hear their names called as they walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

But due to the recent decision to have a virtual graduation instead, they won’t be able to have that moment.

It’s a moment that senior Alyssa Leon has been looking forward to ever since preschool.

“We’re going to miss you know, all the things we were looking forward to,” said Leon. “Senior prom, senior graduation, wearing our gowns to school on the last day.”

The Geary County School District recently announced they would be doing a virtual graduation for Junction City High School seniors, instead of a traditional graduation.

Superintendent Reginald Eggleston said they factored in things like Governor Kelly’s executive order and recommendations from the Geary County Health Department.

“In an effort to try and capture as many memories as we possibly can and be as safe as we can in the same manner, that is the reason why the virtual graduation was proposed,” said Superintendent Reginald Eggleston.

Spokeswoman for the district Sacha Dent said moving graduation to a later date would be more difficult for them compared to other districts that have done so.

“One important factor is that more than fifty percent of the students in this district are connected to the military, which means that we have a high number of students that move away from the district each year, and an equally high amount that move into the district,” Dent said in an email. “Delaying a graduation ceremony would prevent these students from the ability to participate and be recognized.”

The virtual graduation will be in the form of a video. It will include a guest speaker chosen by the senior class and will show the names and photos of each student. The district has also partnered the with Junction City Daily Union to create a special graduation edition of the newspaper, which will include photos of every senior from the graduating class.

Leon, along with several of her classmates and community members didn’t agree with the decision.

“We want the traditional graduation,” said Leon. “Parents have spent lots of money on the caps and gowns and the announcements, so, I think they should get their moment.”

Leon started a petition that now has over 1,000 signatures asking the board to consider holding a traditional graduation, but just at a later date. She said she was inspired to create the petition by some of the things she’s learned during her time at Junction City High School, like how to think outside the box and come up with solutions.

Eggleston said he understands the disappointment and that they’re working to make the best of this virtual graduation.

“I’m certain that we’ll be able to provide a meaningful experience for all so that looking back everyone will say those were definitely some different times but we made it through,” said Eggleston.

Leon is hoping to present her petition to the school board soon. To find out how to sign the petition, click HERE.