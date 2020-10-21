Junction City High School students participate in “walk-out”, student discriminated for religion

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Students at Junction City High School are fighting for religious rights after a student was told by a hall monitor to remove her hijab.

On Wednesday, students organized a walk-out for their classmate.

After the incident, school officials asked the student to write down a couple sentences on the purpose of the hijab to avoid confusion in the future. While some head coverings are against school policy — hijabs are allowed, district officials said.

“USD 475 has prioritized our students freedom of expression as well as creating an inclusive environment,” said Sacha Dent, district media relations coordinator. “We do not discriminate based on any cultural or religious differences they may have.”

Students are now working closely with the principal and administration to establish clear diversity rules.

School administration said this is an ongoing investigation.