Junction City hires new police chief

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Junction City announced Wednesday it has a new police chief.

Photo from the Junction City Police Department

John Lamb is joining the Junction City Police Department after serving the Jacksonville, Fl. Sheriff’s Department for 26 years. He most recently served as Police Lieutenant over the Patrol and Community Affairs Unit as well as an Assistant Chief assigned to Patrol and Enforcement and Logistics and Support Services.

“It has been a long term goal to serve as Police Chief in a community like Junction City that is committed to its Police Department,” Chief Lamb said. “I truly look forward to both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

A start date for Chief Lamb has not yet been confirmed. He’s replacing Chief Dan Breci, who recently retired.