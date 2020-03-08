Junction City Homeless Shelter set to reopen with help from the community

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — A Junction City homeless shelter will be reopening their doors Sunday thanks to the help of the community.

Staff members and volunteers with Open Door homeless shelter have been preparing to welcome back residents to the shelter.

Due to lack of funding, the shelter had to shut down for a couple months.

Margaret Kilpatrick is in charge of the Geary County Food Pantry, which is located in the basement of the shelter. While the food pantry remained open, she said she couldn’t stand the thought of people not having a safe place to stay.

“It really did hurt me and I felt like our community should step up more, because Open Door is something we really need here,” said Kilpatrick.

Thanks to donations from community members, Open Door has been able to get back to serving those who need them the most.

“It means a lot,” said Edna Acevedo, who works at the shelter. “We’re here to help and if we don’t get the help, it’s stopping us. But now, we see that there are people that do care and they say ‘No, we have to have the shelter open’. So, they have been very supportive.”

Open Door will also be hosting a soup and chili cook off Saturday, March 14 at the shelter from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The money raised from the event will be split between Open Door, the Geary County Food Pantry and the United Way of Junction City-Geary County.