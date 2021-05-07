Junction City Humane Society at capacity for animals

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Animal Shelter has reached capacity for its dogs and now, the shelter is asking the public to help out any way they can.

Right now it has around 30 dogs and they are only built to hold around 25.

“We have animals in crates overnight because we have nowhere to put them in our runs,” said Director Vanessa Gray.

Gray said they have a lot of dogs that have to quarantine for biting people. They have to wait at the shelter for 10 days to make sure they don’t have rabies. This is is on top of the dogs that are waiting to be adopted.

The Junction City Animal Shelter is asking the public for help, mainly by keeping their dogs out of situations that could end in a dog bite.

“A lot of people tend to put their dogs in a scenario that they may not be comfortable with and not everyone is familiar with, and they may not be able to see that they are uncomfortable,” Gray said.

The shelter is also asking people to foster, or even adopt a dog if they can. If fostering is too much, they offer one-night stays for short term.