JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Junction City is looking into “brown water” seen coming from local homes’ faucets Wednesday, the city manager said.

Crews are checking water lines to figure out what is going on that is causing the brown water. So far, they have not found a water main break. The city is also flushing area fire hydrants to see if that clears the brown water up.

City Manager Allen Dinkel told KSNT News they do not know if the brown water is contaminated or dirty as of Wednesday afternoon.