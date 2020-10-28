Junction City man sentenced to 2 life terms for murder-for-hire scheme

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday Dion Green, 35, of Junction City was sentenced in a 2018 Christmas Day murder-for-hire scheme.

In December 2018, police found pregnant Jenna Schafer, 31, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Junction City police arrested Green later in the day, and 33-year-old Mashaun Baker the day after. Investigators said Baker allegedly hired Green to kill Schafer.

Charges were dropped against Baker and Jeremiah Grubb in February 2019.

Green was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for two counts of first degree murder. He pleaded guilty in June in connection with the deaths of Schafer and her unborn child.