Junction City man’s dying wish to watch Chiefs win one last time

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Raymond Edwards has been battling coronavirus for several weeks, and on Sunday he decided it was time to end his battle, but not before watching one last Chiefs win.

Edwards has been treated at the Geary Community Hospital for the last two weeks. His doctor Jason Butler said while some patients he’s been treating feel like it’s time to say goodbye, mentally, it’s just not as easy to make that decision. Doctors need to be straightforward yet compassionate, according to Butler, when talking about those decisions.

With choosing to end the battle, comes choosing comfort care measures to help make it as easy as it can be. So Edwards asked his nurses to watch the Chiefs play the Bills in the AFC championship Sunday.

Edwards and his wife Donna built a life together in Junction City for the last 60 years. Donna worked in the Geary Community Hospital herself, in the business office, for 32 of those years. She fought back tears as the clock ticked on his life.

“Just waiting for the football game I guess,” Donna said.

The pair hadn’t seen each other while Raymond was being treated, and they reunited Sunday to watch the game together, but they were barely able to speak to one another.

“It’s hard for him to talk on the phone,” Donna said. “I just talk to the nurses. I guess we talked enough at home. Probably drove the nurses nuts calling.”

Dr. Butler hopes this serves as a reminder to continue to take precautions against the coronavirus and to get vaccinated when you’re able to, as he still sees hesitancy to get the shot every day.