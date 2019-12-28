Junction City McDonald’s investigating ‘f***ing pig’ written on cop’s coffee

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Junction City McDonald’s told KSNT News they are investigating after a police officer said his coffee had the words ‘f***ing pig’ written on it.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said on Saturday that a Herington Police officer went to the McDonald’s at 1127 South Washington Street on his way to work. He ordered a coffee and discovered that someone had written ‘f***ing pig’ on the side of it.

Hornaday said when the writing was brought to the attention of management at the McDonald’s, they offered the officer a free lunch.

In a statement, Chief Hornaday said the officer has worked in law enforcement for five years serving as a Military Police Officer in the United States Army. He’s worked at the Herington Police Department for only two months.

A general manager at this McDonald’s told KSNT News, “We take this matter very seriously and are investigating it right now.”

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post on Facebook about the incident:

Hornaday said they will not be releasing the name of the officer who received the coffee cup.