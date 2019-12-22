Junction City native to appear on Food Network baking show

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Junction City native Kellen Whaley will be showing off his baking skills in front of a national audience Sunday night.

As a self-taught home baker, Whaley owns and operates his own business Whaley Sweet out of his home in Kansas City.

Whaley will be appearing on an episode of the Food Network show Cookie Wars, where he’ll be part of a four-person team competing against others to make the best cookies under short time constraints.

But this isn’t the first time he’s appeared on a Food Network show.

Last year, he competed on the show Christmas Cookie Challenge and won.

Whaley said that experience gave him some extra confidence going into Cookie Wars.

“Getting on the show and having celebrities like Ree Drummond and Jonathan Bennett who is the host of Cookie Wars, people like that who are Food Network personalities try your stuff and compliment you on it just gives you that extra boost of confidence,” said Whaley.

You can catch Whaley on Cookie Wars Sunday, Dec. 22 at 10:00 p.m. on the Food Network.