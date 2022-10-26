JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A neighborhood in north Junction City has been evacuated following the discovery of a leak in a gas line.

The Kansas Gas Service is responding to the leak which is in the area of West 16th Street and North Madison Street, according to the Junction City Fire Department. Roads leading into the area are currently barricaded at 15th Street and Madison Street, 17th Street and Madison Street and 16th Street and Adams Street.

Residents are advised to keep out of the area while crews work to repair the line. The estimated repair time will be three hours, according to the JCFD.