Junction City Police Chief retiring after 43 years in service

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Chief announced his retirement after 43 years of public service on Monday.

Chief Dan Breci will retire on September 20, rounding out 20 years of service at the Junction City Police Department. He has been the Chief since 2016.

After receiving a Bachelor’s Degree from Friends University, Breci went on to get his Master’s Degree from Fort Hays State University and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2007. He began his career in law enforcement in 1976 at the Mitchell, South Dakota Police Department.

JCPD has begun the process of finding Breci’s successor, but until the new Chief is selected, Lieutenant Kirt Nichols has been named Interim Chief of Police.

From L to R: Police Chief Dan Breci, Interim Chief of Police Lieutenant Kirt Nichols.

Nichols has served JCPD for 29 years. Currently, he oversees and manages the recruitment process for all new hires at JCPD.