Junction City Police Department honoring fallen officers during mural recognition ceremony Monday

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department honored fallen officers during a recognition ceremony for its new mural on Monday. The ceremony is to recognize everyone who helped in creating the new mural.

The mural is located outside of the Junction City Police Department at 210 East 9th Street. The mural features two police officers standing at the junction of the Smoky Hill River and the Republican River.

It also features the 1st Infantry Division’s Big Red One patch, a Junction City High School Blue Jay, the Heritage Park arch, a bison, and a sunflower.

Police Chief John Lamb said there is a lot of pride within this new downtown feature.

“It’s a way to show our pride in our police department,” Lamb said. “It’s a way to show our pride in our community, beautify this corner and just get some discussion going about the relationship between the community and the law enforcement that we have here.”

Lamb said they will be unveiling a new plaque at the recognition ceremony Monday. The plaque honors four JCPD officers that were killed in the line of duty. Lamb said it will be placed at the base of the new mural.