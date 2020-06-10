Junction City Police find missing girl during traffic stop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Junction City police found a missing girl in the passenger seat of a car during a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop.

An officer stopped a 2019 Nissan rental car around 12:45 p.m. traveling west on I-70. During the stop, the officer said he identified a 15-year-old girl from El Salvador in the car. A relative from Maryland reported her missing a few days prior.

Officers arrested the driver, 37-year-old Fulgencio Castillo-Guardado, on charges of:

  • Interference with parental custody
  • Interference with a law enforcement officer
  • Speeding

Catillo-Guardado was booked into the Geary County Detention Center and is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories