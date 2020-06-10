Junction City Police find missing girl during traffic stop

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Junction City police found a missing girl in the passenger seat of a car during a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop.
An officer stopped a 2019 Nissan rental car around 12:45 p.m. traveling west on I-70. During the stop, the officer said he identified a 15-year-old girl from El Salvador in the car. A relative from Maryland reported her missing a few days prior.
Officers arrested the driver, 37-year-old Fulgencio Castillo-Guardado, on charges of:
- Interference with parental custody
- Interference with a law enforcement officer
- Speeding
Catillo-Guardado was booked into the Geary County Detention Center and is currently being held without bond.