Junction City Police involved in standoff with barricaded person

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Junction City police officers are involved in a Saturday afternoon standoff.

According to dispatchers it started around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Junction City Police said they are dealing with a person who has barricaded themselves inside of a building near 2nd and Washington.

They are asking everyone to stay away from the area while they work.

The department also noted that Saturday night mass at St. Xavier Church, located about a block away, is canceled.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update this post with more details as they become available.