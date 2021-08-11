Junction City Police looking for person behind bomb threat to elementary school

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – It was an unusual start to the first day of school for some students at Spring Valley Elementary in Junction City on Wednesday.

According to USD 475 Superintendent Reginald Eggleston, a teacher was looking at the school’s Facebook page Wednesday morning when they saw an anonymous message that contained a bomb threat to the school.

Junction City law enforcement was immediately called to secure the building.

“We have a process in place when a bomb threat is,” Lamb said. “First, evacuate the school, search the school you know determine that there is not a threat and move forward.”

Luckily, no bomb or any other threat was found during that search, and the school day hadn’t started so no students were in the building. Only a few staff members had to be evacuated but were let back in mid-morning.

“Safety is our number one concern. We want our staff and our students to be safe,” Eggleston said. “We want parents to feel comfortable sending their students to the school.”

Lamb said it’s too early to say who the message was from, but they’re working closely with the IT team at Facebook to try and identify them.

According to the FBI, making a threat like this on social media is a federal crime. Those who make these threats can get up to five years in federal prison, or face state or legal charges.