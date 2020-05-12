Junction City police searching for two men possibly connected to murders

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department announced Tuesday it’s looking for two men who may be connected to last week’s shooting deaths of two other men.

JCPD said Nathaniel Roderick Holmes, 21, is wanted on two counts of first degree murder. Police need your help finding him.

Nathaniel Roderick Holmes/Photo from Junction City Police Department

Police are also looking for a person of interest who goes by the name of “J.” Junction City police said they need your help identifying and finding this man.

“J”/Photo from Junction City Police Department

Anyone with information leading to the identification of “J” and finding either man is eligible for a $1,000 reward for each subject, according to JCPD. If you know who these people are, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785) 762-8477 or go to https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx. You can remain anonymous.