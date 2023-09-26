UPDATE 7:22 a.m.: The children and guardian have been identified in reference to the case.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department (JCPD) is trying to identify two children who were found Monday night without a guardian.

Police couldn’t identify the children or locate a guardian, so they took to social media to request the public’s help.

The JCPD posted Tuesday morning attempting to identify the two children who were found around 11:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, around West 7th Street and North Garfield Street.

The JCPD asks anyone with information about the two children to contact the police department at 785-762-5912.

