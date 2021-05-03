Junction City Police urge residents look out for OxyContin laced with fentanyl

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement officers in Junction City are reaching out to the public to warn them about a narcotic that is becoming increasingly popular in Kansas.

“Recently law enforcement personnel have seen an increase in OxyContin pills laced with fentanyl. The pills are round, blue in color, and stamped with an “M” and “30”. Oftentimes these pills are mistaken for prescription medication, but they are counterfeit pills pressed to resemble prescription OxyContin.” Sergeant Levi Whitebread

Sergeant Levi Whitebread, Investigations Division, said the fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than Morphine.

OxyContin pills laced with fentanyl

Whitebread said local communities are seeing overdoses and deaths much like the rest of the nation.

The Junction City Police Department urged residents to inform friends and family that despite looking like prescription drugs these pills are far more dangerous and deadly.

If anyone has information regarding these pills or any other crime in our area, please call the Junction City Police Department (785-762-5912) or Crime Stoppers tip line (785-762-8477). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.