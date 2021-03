The Junction City Police Department wants to know who pulled up tot he Junction City Animal Shelter and dropped off a puppy.

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department is reaching out to the public to help identify the person who dumped a dog at the Junction City Animal Shelter.

A surveillance video caught the vehicle pulling away as the puppy chased the car.

The department has asked residents if you have any information about this please call the police department 785-762-5912 or send a message to the Police Departments Facebook page.