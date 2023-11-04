JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department (JCPD) says you should be on the lookout for a dangerous Gmail scam making the rounds in Kansas.

On Friday, Nov. 3, the JCPD posted a warning to its social media reporting that a hazardous Gmail scam could cause you to lose access to your account. The email will ask you to click a link to “scan for viruses.”

However, if you click on this link, it will take your Gmail account. People are advised by the JCPD to delete the email if they see it in their inbox.

The Kansas Office of the Attorney General maintains a variety of helpful resources on its website to help those who are the victims of scams. You can learn more about reporting scams by clicking here.

